Brewers' Hiram Burgos: Returns to Brewers on minor-league deal
Burgos signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
As he returns to the Brewers for the upcoming season, it's unlikely that Burgos will do much more apart from providing organizational depth. He hasn't appeared in the majors since 2013, when he pitched just six games (29.1 innings) and posted a 6.44 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. He spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Colorado Springs and pitched to the tune of a 7.80 ERA and 1.82 WHIP over 12 games (42.2 innings).
