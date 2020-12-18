site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Hoby Milner: Inks minor-league deal with Brewers
Milner signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers on Thursday that includes and invitation to big-league spring training.
Milner was non-tendered by the Angels in early December after stumbling to a 8.10 ERA across 13.1 innings in 2020. He will now compete for a spot on Milwaukee's roster next spring.
