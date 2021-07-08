Milner was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Milner made two relief appearances with the major-league club after he was recalled Friday, and he allowed four hits and a walk while striking out two across a scoreless inning. The southpaw has tossed 11.1 scoreless innings in the minors this season, and he'll return to the Triple-A club ahead of the All-Star break. Right-hander Jandel Gustave will remain in the major-league bullpen after he served as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader.