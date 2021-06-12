The Angels traded Strickland to the Brewers on Saturday for cash considerations, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After coming over to the Angels in a May 15 trade with Tampa Bay, Strickland was DFA'd by the Halos earlier in the week, and he'll now join his third-major league club in 2021. The right-hander has posted an overall 4.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB across 22.1 innings this season. Travis Shaw was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Strickland on the 40-man roster. Per Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it is unclear if the reliever will arrive in Milwaukee in time to be activated for Sunday's afternoon game.
