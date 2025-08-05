Collins went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Monday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

With his seventh round tripper of the year, Collins has now logged at least one hit in 13 of his last 15 outings. The switch-hitting outfielder is certainly worth a look in deeper mixed fantasy leagues while he's running hot -- Collins is slashing .315/.421/.490 with six homers, 28 RBI, 28 runs scored and five stolen bases over his last 47 games since the start of June.