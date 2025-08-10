Collins went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's victory over the Mets.

The Milwaukee outfielder drew a start as the second batter in the lineup for the third straight contest and made the most of it, slugging his first walk-off homer in the big leagues. Collins launched a 363-foot solo shot off New York reliever Edwin Diaz to give the Brewers their ninth straight win. The 28-year-old Collins has entered the NL Rookie of the Year conversation thanks to a strong .295/.395/.448 slash line with eight homers, 13 steals, 45 runs scored and 40 RBI in 316 total plate appearances across 96 games.