Collins isn't in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Collins will get a chance to catch his breath during the nightcap after going 4-for-4 with a home run and an additional run scored en route to a win in Game 1. Christian Yelich will start in left field instead, putting William Contreras in the DH spot while Eric Haase starts behind the plate.

