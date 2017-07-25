Diaz, 21, is hitting just .231/.335/.384 in 94 games for High-A Carolina.

Diaz does have 11 home runs and eight steals, though his power numbers overall have taken a nosedive from a season ago. It also remains to be seen if he will be able to hit for average at the higher levels, and he has been punched out 103 times in those 94 contests. The prospect luster has faded a bit for the toolsy Diaz, though he still has upside.