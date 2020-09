Puello is one of the players to be named later the Brewers are receiving in Monday's trade that sent David Phelps to the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Puello, 19, is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty. He logged a 1.92 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 83:19 K:BB in 65.2 innings last year in a repeat tour of the Dominican Summer League.