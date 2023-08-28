The Brewers recalled Bukauskas from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Bukauskas will provide the Brewers with a fresh arm out of the bullpen heading into Monday's series opener with the Cubs after the team needed four relievers to cover the final seven innings of Sunday's 10-6 win over the Padres. The Brewers required extra work from their bullpen because starter Adrian Houser (elbow) exited the contest after recording just two outs. Houser was moved to the 15-day injured list Monday to clear a spot on the active roster for Bukauskas.