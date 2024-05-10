site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' J.B. Bukauskas: Moved to 60-day IL
The Brewers transferred Bukauskas (triceps) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Bukauskas has been sidelined since mid-April with a right triceps strain and now won't be eligible to return until mid-June.
