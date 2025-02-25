Bukauskas will undergo surgery on his injured right lat and be sidelined for 9-to-10 months, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bukauskas pitched in just six big-league games last season due to injuries and appears set to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign with this lengthy recovery timeline. Bukauskas has been dealing with lat issues, as this is the fourth time he's injured the same one. The hope is that surgery will finally correct the issue for good, and Bukauskas can return to full health for the 2026 season.