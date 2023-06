Bukauskas (neck) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Bukauskas has been on the injured list since May 20 with a cervical strain. It's unclear how long the team plans on keeping Bukauskas on assignment, but considering how beat up the Brewers' pitching staff already is, it could be a quick minor-league stint for the 26-year-old reliever.