Major League Baseball handed Mejia an 80-game suspension Tuesday for violating the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
He becomes the second Brewers player to receive an 80-game suspension this season, joining catcher Pedro Severino, who was handed his ban in early April. The Brewers will place Mejia on the restricted list as a result of the suspension, a transaction that opens up a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for right-hander Trevor Kelley, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville. Mejia had made two appearances out of the bullpen since being promoted from the minors May 10, working 2.1 innings while giving up six earned runs. He'll be eligible for reinstatement from the suspension in mid-August.