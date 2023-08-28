Mejia (shoulder) reported to the Brewers' spring training facility in Arizona on Sunday to continue workouts, MLB.com reports.

Mejia had been shut down for about two weeks after landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 15 with right shoulder inflammation, but he looks set to begin a throwing program this week. He'll likely need to complete a rehab assignment before being activated from the IL, so Mejia presumably won't be a realistic option for the Milwaukee bullpen for at least a couple more weeks.