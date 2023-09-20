Major League Baseball suspended Mejia (shoulder) for 162 games Wednesday following a positive test for Stanozolol, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Mejia was caught using the very same anabolic steroid last season and received an 80-game ban. The 27-year-old right-hander owns a rough 8.32 ERA in 66 career major-league innings and won't be eligible to return to a big-league mound until the tail end of the 2024 campaign. He appeared in nine games for the Brewers this year before being shut down in mid-August due to shoulder inflammation.