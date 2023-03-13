Mejia was assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Mejia was unable to settle in with the Brewers in 2022, as he was knocked around for six runs (five earned) on five hits and five walks while fanning one over two appearances prior to being sent down. However, He'll be a candidate for a mid-season promotion if continues to show good stuff in the minors. Mejia fared much better at Triple-A Nashville in 2022, posting a 2.76 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with a 33:13 K:BB across 29.1 innings.