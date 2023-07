Milwaukee selected Mejia's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Mejia holds an ugly 8.89 ERA in 54.2 career innings of work at the MLB level, but he'll get another shot with the Brewers after delivering a 3.86 ERA and 32:13 K:BB over 30.1 frames this summer at Triple-A. The 26-year-old right-hander projects to fill a middle-relief role.