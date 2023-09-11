The Brewers transferred Mejia (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Since Mejia's IL stint is retroactive to Aug. 14, his 2023 season is effectively over. The 27-year-old right-hander recently headed to the Brewers' facility in Arizona to begin his rehab program, but Milwaukee apparently wasn't convinced that Mejia was going to be a realistic option for the bullpen down the stretch. By shifting Mejia to the 60-day IL, the Brewers were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Nashville.