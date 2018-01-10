Hoover signed a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with the Brewers on Wednesday.

In December, the Diamondbacks declined to tender a contract to Hoover after the right-hander appeared in 52 games for the club in 2017. During those contests, he accumulated a 3.92 ERA with a 47:18 K:BB in 41.1 relief innings. Although Hoover was able to get out of most jams, a higher FIP of 4.75 and 1.77 WHIP could point to a slight regression during this upcoming campaign. Hoover will receive $1.1 million if he can make it in the majors with Milwaukee, and can earn up to $1.65 million in incentives.