Brewers' J.J. Hoover: Reassigned to minors
Hoover was reassigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
Hoover will serve as organizational bullpen depth after failing to secure one a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen. In 52 appearances for the Diamondbacks last season, Hoover compiled a 3.92 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB across 41.1 innings.
