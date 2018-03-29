Hoover was reassigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Hoover will serve as organizational bullpen depth after failing to secure one a spot in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen. In 52 appearances for the Diamondbacks last season, Hoover compiled a 3.92 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB across 41.1 innings.

