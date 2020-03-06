Feyereisen is competing for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen this spring and has made three appearances to date. He has allowed two earned runs over three innings while giving up six hits and posting a 4:0 K:BB.

Feyereisen had an outstanding season at the Triple-A level last year and gave himself a shot to make a big-league roster by dramatically increasing his strikeout rate. He was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason, so even if he does not break camp with the big club he could make his major-league debut at some point in 2020.