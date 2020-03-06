Brewers' J.P. Feyereisen: Competing for bullpen spot
Feyereisen is competing for a spot in the Brewers' bullpen this spring and has made three appearances to date. He has allowed two earned runs over three innings while giving up six hits and posting a 4:0 K:BB.
Feyereisen had an outstanding season at the Triple-A level last year and gave himself a shot to make a big-league roster by dramatically increasing his strikeout rate. He was added to the 40-man roster over the offseason, so even if he does not break camp with the big club he could make his major-league debut at some point in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...