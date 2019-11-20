Feyereisen's contract was selected by the Brewers on Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Feyereisen was acquired by the Brewers in early September, and he was added to the team's 40-man roster Wednesday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old was effective in the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen in 2019, recording a 2.49 ERA with 94 strikeouts over 61.1 innings. The right-hander has Triple-A experience over the last three seasons, and he may be nearing his major-league debut after he showed improvement in 2019.