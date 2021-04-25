Feyereisen tossed a scoreless seventh inning and picked up a hold in his third consecutive appearance in Saturday's victory over the Cubs.

Feyereisen has not allowed an earned run in 11 appearances this season, and his strong start has helped him secure a key role in the Brewers' bullpen, one that allowed him to pick up a hold in three of the club's last four wins. He's still not in a very fantasy-friendly role with Josh Hader and Devin Williams ahead of him on the depth chart, but he is presumably in position to get a save opportunity should both fellow relievers be unavailable in a given game.