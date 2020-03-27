Brewers' J.P. Feyereisen: Heading to Double-A
Feyereisen was optioned to Double-A Biloxi Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was added to Milwaukee's 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he's on track to begin the season in the minors. Feyereisen was acquired by the Brewers in September after spending the previous three years at Triple-A with the Yankees, so it's curious to see him optioned to Double-A, even if there are no games currently on the horizon.
