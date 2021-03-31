Feyereisen was informed Wednesday that he will be included in the Brewers' Opening Day bullpen, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Feyereisen earned his spot after giving up just one hit (a solo home run) while posting a 17:2 K:BB in 9.1 innings this spring. Josh Hader is Milwaukee's closer and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams is locked in as the top setup man, but the bullpen pecking order is fairly unsettled beyond the top two options. If Feyereisen is able to carry over his form from the spring into the regular season, he could emerge as a key cog in the bridge to Williams and Hader.