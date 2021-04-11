Feyereisen tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals. He struck out two batters and did not allow a baserunner.

Feyereisen gave up an unearned run on a hit and two walks in the fourth of his five appearances out of the Brewers' bullpen, but he allowed one walk and nothing else in his other four outings to date. Feyereisen is not working in a fantasy-friendly role, but he has solidified his hold on a roster spot.