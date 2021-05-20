Feyereisen allowed two earned runs in an inning of relief and took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell to the Royals.

Feyereisen did not give up an earned run over his first 17 appearances of the season, but he allowed at least one earned run -- and seven runs in all -- in three of his last four trips to the mound. He remains in the third spot in the Brewers' bullpen for the time being, but he's going to have to get back on track in order to hang onto it.