Feyereisen (0-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and walk with one strikeout in one inning Sunday versus the Pirates. He took the extra-inning loss.
Feyereisen allowed a leadoff double by Colin Moran that scored Bryan Reynolds in the 10th inning. The 28-year-old Feyereisen has yet to allow an earned run this season -- both runs against him in eight appearances have come unearned. He has added seven strikeouts and a hold across eight innings. The right-hander is likely to continue in mainly low-leverage assignments.
