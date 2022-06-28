Peterson will start in right field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Rays.

Kolten Wong's (calf) return from the injured list Tuesday puts the Brewers back to full strength in the infield, but Peterson's ability to handle either corner-outfield spot could allow him to hold down a strong-side platoon role while Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) remains on the IL. The lefty-hitting Peterson will stick in the lineup with right-hander Shane Baz on the mound for Tampa Bay, while the righty-hitting Jonathan Davis -- who started in each of the past four games -- finds himself on the bench with Wong back in action.