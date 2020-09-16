Peterson went 0-for-2 with an RBI, two runs and two walks in Tuesday's blowout victory over the Cardinals.

Peterson started at second base for the second time in as many days, and while he did not record a hit he still made a mark in the box score. Peterson has recorded just five hits in 28 at-bats this season -- good for a lowly .179 batting average -- but thanks to a quality .385 OBP and his ability to play both the infield and outfield he found himself in the starting lineup 10 times in the Brewers' last 20 games.