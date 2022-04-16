site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jace-peterson-gets-breather-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Gets breather Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Peterson had started in each of the last two games, but he'll take a seat with left-hander Steven Matz on the mound for St. Louis. Mike Brosseau will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read