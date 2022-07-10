Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
The lefty-hitting Peterson will retreat to the bench with southpaw Jose Quintana on the mound, opening up a spot in the outfield for Jonathan Davis, who sat out the past two contests. Peterson had started each of the past four games in right field, going 3-for-12 with a double, an RBI, a run and a stolen base.
