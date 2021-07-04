Peterson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Peterson is 14-for-30 with a homer, five doubles, eight walks, 11 RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases in his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Sunday after making seven consecutive starts. Despite the day off, the 31-year-old should continue seeing regular playing time until Kolten Wong (calf) returns sometime after the All-Star break.
