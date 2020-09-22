site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Homers, doubles in loss
RotoWire Staff
Peterson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Reds.
Peterson cut Cincinnati's lead to 6-3 with his two-run shot off Nate Jones in the ninth. The utility man has hit .211/.392/.395 with two homers and five RBI across 51 plate appearances on the season.
