Peterson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Peterson started Wednesday after a pinch hit home run Tuesday. The 30-year-old produced his first multi-hit game of the season and homered in the sixth inning off Keone Kela. Normally, a bench player, Peterson is taking full advantage of his opportunities with injuries to multiple Brewers starters.