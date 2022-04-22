site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jace-peterson-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson isn't starting Friday's game against the Phillies.
Peterson started in the last four games and went 2-for-11 with a run, two walks and three strikeouts. Mike Brosseau will start at the hot corner and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read