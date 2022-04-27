site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-jace-peterson-on-bench-against-left-hander-820222 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Jace Peterson: On bench against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Peterson will get a breather with left-hander Dillon Peters on the mound for the Pirates. Mike Brosseau will take over at the hot corner and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read