Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb injury Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peterson had previously dealt with a thumb issue throughout March, though he was able to make the Opening Day roster. he's performed well enough in a part-time role, posting a .779 OPS and homering twice in 28 trips to the plate. Kolten Wong (oblique) returned from the injured list in a corresponding move.