Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double an RBI, a walk and a steal in Monday's victory over the Cubs.
Peterson filled in admirably for an injured Kolten Wong (calf) over the past two days, reaching base a total of seven times. He will fill a utility role when Wong is back in action, but he has been a capable fill-in when needed, posting a .365 OBP and .745 OPS over 30 appearances this season.
