Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peterson was non-tendered by Milwaukee in December after slashing .200/.393/.356 with two home runs, five RBI and 15 walks over 61 plate appearances during his first year with the team in 2020. The 30-year-old will get to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training and could contend for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2021 given his defensive versatility.