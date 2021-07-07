Peterson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 4-3 loss to the Mets in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Peterson went yard off Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the fifth inning. Combined with Luis Urias' leadoff homer, Milwaukee was the first team to hit multiple long balls in one game off deGrom. In the eighth, Peterson was the initial runner, and he scored when Christian Yelich was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The 30-year-old Peterson is up to four homers, 19 RBI and 20 runs scored through 38 games.