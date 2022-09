Peterson went 1-for-3 with one run scored and one steal in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Peterson has hit well in his last seven games recording a .333 average over 18 at-bats. The third baseman is turning in career highs in batting average (.260), slugging percentage (.430), and OPS (.758) during 2022. Interestingly, the 32-year-old is outstanding on the road with a .899 OPS in 156 plate appearances compared to a .569 OPS in 117 plate appearances at home.