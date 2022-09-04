Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With starts at third base in six of the previous seven contests, Peterson appears to have at least temporarily supplanted Luis Urias as the preferred option at the position. However, after striking out three times in Saturday's 8-6 win, Peterson will cede the hot corner to Urias in the series finale.
