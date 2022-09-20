site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Takes seat Tuesday
Peterson isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
Peterson will step out of the lineup after going 2-for-12 with two RBI over his last five games. Luis Urias will take his spot at third base and bat fourth.
