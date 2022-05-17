Peterson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Peterson will head to the bench after seven of the last eight games while seeing action at three different positions. Andrew McCutchen (illness) is expected to return from the COVID-19 injured list later this week and close off a potential avenue to playing time in the outfield or at designated hitter, but Peterson could continue to pick up starts in the infield if Willy Adames (ankle) is forced to the 10-day IL.