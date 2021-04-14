Bradley will start in center field and hit leadoff Wednesday against the Cubs.
With Lorenzo Cain (quadriceps) landing on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Bradley looks like he'll have a clear path to an everyday role for at least the next week and a half. It's less certain if Bradley will regularly find himself atop the lineup, however, as the complexion of the Brewers' batting order could change once Christian Yelich (back) returns to action. Yelich will be on the bench for a third straight game Wednesday, but the Brewers are viewing him as day-to-day and remain hopeful that he'll be able to re-enter the starting nine for this weekend's series versus the Pirates.
