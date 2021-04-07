Bradley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Bradley had started in each of the Brewers' past four games while Lorenzo Cain (oblique) sat out three of the contests. Cain's return to action Wednesday will leave Bradley without a clear-cut path to an everyday role, but the latter should still be in store for at least a handful of starts per week unless right fielder Avisail Garcia -- who has a .353 OPS through four games -- goes on a major heater at the plate.
More News
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Scores both runs in loss•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: On bench for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Opening Day status uncertain•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Could return Saturday•
-
Brewers' Jackie Bradley: Managing wrist soreness•