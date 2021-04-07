Bradley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Bradley had started in each of the Brewers' past four games while Lorenzo Cain (oblique) sat out three of the contests. Cain's return to action Wednesday will leave Bradley without a clear-cut path to an everyday role, but the latter should still be in store for at least a handful of starts per week unless right fielder Avisail Garcia -- who has a .353 OPS through four games -- goes on a major heater at the plate.