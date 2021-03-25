Bradley (wrist) could return to game action Saturday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Bradley has been dealing with right wrist soreness recently but will hit Thursday and will play the field Friday. The Brewers then plan to have Bradley play in Saturday's Cactus League game. It's unlikely that he'll be forced to miss time to begin the regular season.
