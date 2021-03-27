Bradley (wrist) expects to be ready for Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Bradley had surgery right after last season ended to remove a cyst on his right wrist. He's been dealing with a bit of soreness in that wrist in recent days, but he remains confident that he'll be ready to go when the season begins. General manager David Stearns framed things less optimistically Friday, and players often overestimate their own health, but Bradley was in the lineup Saturday against the Royals, so this might not be one of those cases.
